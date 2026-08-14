Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Gold Particles Logo - Original - Poster image

Elixir Glow

00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Logo animation
Luxury
Intro
Outro
Elegant
6exports
rating
Transform your logo into a premium, cinematic reveal with swirling golden particles, glowing trails, and a polished metallic finish. This elegant logo animation is perfect for brand intros, outros, bumpers, and promo stingers. Customize the particle, logo, and background colors to match your identity, and add your own soundtrack for maximum impact. The centered composition, reflective surface, and tasteful lens flares deliver a luxurious look that feels epic yet refined. No footage needed—just drop in your logo and render a high‑end opener that elevates your brand on social media, YouTube, events, and beyond.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us