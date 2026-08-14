Slideshow for my birthday party
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More details
Snow Reveal - Original - Poster image

Tundra Break

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Photorealistic
3D motion graphics
Snow
7exports
rating
Bring your brand to life with a photorealistic 3D winter logo animation. Snow flurries gather, an icy surface fractures, and your logo emerges through dramatic cracked ice. This versatile logo animation works perfectly as an intro or outro, delivering a clean, centered reveal with atmospheric particles. Customize colors to match your brand, then render a striking, season‑ready ident that feels premium and memorable. Ideal for channels, promos, and festive campaigns looking for an elegant, chilly edge.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us