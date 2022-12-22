Simple Animation Title 1

Give your videos a clean, modern touch with this minimal motion title overlay. A bold headline and supporting subtitle are revealed by a sleek scanning bar for sharp emphasis. The transparent background makes it perfect for layering over footage, intros, or chapters. Easily tailor fonts and colors to match your brand or project style. Smooth, unobtrusive animation keeps the focus on your message, while the duotone look ensures strong contrast and readability. Ideal for YouTubers, creators, and editors who want fast, polished results without complexity.