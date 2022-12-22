Simple Animation Title 2

Bring clarity and polish to your videos with a clean, transparent motion title. This minimal design features a bold rectangular banner and smooth slide-in animation that keeps attention on your message. Easily customize two text fields, swap fonts, and fine‑tune brand colors to match any style. Perfect for intros, outros, chapter cards, or overlay titles across social videos and presentations. The centered layout and flat, high-contrast aesthetic ensure legibility on any background. Quick to edit and versatile for content creators, agencies, and editors who want a sharp, modern title that just works.