Simple Animation Title 7

Give your videos a crisp, professional touch with a minimal motion title overlay. This transparent design features bold typography and a sleek scanning bar that highlights your message with clean, flat-design styling. Customize fonts, colors, and two text fields to fit your brand or channel. Smooth line-wipe movement and subtle fades make it ideal for intros, chapter cards, or on-screen captions without distracting from your footage. Perfect for YouTubers, creators, and editors seeking a modern, lightweight graphic that drops in and just works.