Simple Animation Title 6
00:05 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
1.4Kexports
Give your video a polished start or chapter break with a clean motion title. This transparent overlay features minimal typography framed by animated lines for subtle emphasis. Customize headline and supporting text, set your own fonts, and tweak colors to match your brand. Smooth slide and line wipes keep the pacing calm and unobtrusive, making it perfect for intros, YouTube chapters, presentations, and social content. Drop it over footage for instant clarity and style without clutter.