Simple Animation Title 8
00:05 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
1.5Kexports
Create crisp on-brand titles in seconds. This minimal motion title features a clean rectangular outline, bold typography, and a smooth line reveal on a transparent background—ideal for intros, chapter openers, and overlays. Customize headline and subtitle, select your fonts, and adjust two accent colors to match your brand. The centered layout and restrained animation keep focus on your message while remaining versatile across videos and platforms.