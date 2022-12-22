Simple Animation Title 9
00:05 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
1.2Kexports
Design a crisp, minimalist motion title that sits cleanly over your footage. This transparent overlay features a bold, centered headline with a smaller subtitle and elegant divider lines. Smooth slide-in and line-wipe animations keep the focus on your message. Perfect for intros, outros, YouTube, promos, and corporate edits. Easily customize text, fonts, and colors to match your brand and get professional results in minutes.