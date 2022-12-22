Simple Animation Title 5
00:05 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
1.4Kexports
Design crisp, minimal motion titles in seconds. This transparent overlay features smooth slide-ins and line-wipe reveals for a modern, professional look. Perfect for intros, chapter cards, and on-screen identifiers across YouTube and social media. Customize fonts, colors, and two text lines to match your brand, then export a ready-to-use title that layers cleanly over any footage. Simple, flexible, and built for clarity.