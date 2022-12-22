Simple Animation Title 3

Give your videos a crisp, modern opener with this minimal motion title. The design features centered typography and a sleek underline accent revealed by a scanning bar. It’s built on a transparent background, making it perfect as an overlay for intros, captions, or section breaks. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand, and quickly produce polished results with smooth, unobtrusive animation. Ideal for YouTube, promos, and professional presentations where clarity and simplicity matter most.