Simple Animation Title 4

Add a clean, professional touch to your videos with this minimal motion title. A simple outlined rectangle frames two editable text lines on a fully transparent background, making it perfect to overlay on any footage. Customize fonts and two accent colors to match your branding in seconds. Smooth, unobtrusive animation keeps attention on your message, ideal for intros, chapter cards, or on-screen identifiers. Designed for clarity and speed, this template works great across a wide range of content styles and is easy to integrate into your edits.