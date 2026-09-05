Redline Glitch

Make a bold first impression with a high-energy VHS glitch logo reveal. This design fuses authentic analog tape textures with modern digital distortion—scanlines, TV static, RGB split, and chromatic fringing—over a dark, neon-accented backdrop. A centered layout keeps your logo and tagline front and center while rapid, glitch-driven motion delivers instant impact. Customize colors and text to match your brand and deploy it as a striking intro, interstitial ident, or outro. Ideal for creators and brands seeking a punchy, retro-tech aesthetic and maximum on-screen presence.