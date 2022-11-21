Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Youtube Crisp Call Outs - Original - Poster image

Youtube Crisp Call Outs

00:04 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 4 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Outro
Subscribe animation
Call-out graphic
YouTube
Minimal
7.8Kexports
rating
Drive more engagement without disrupting your content. This minimal, transparent overlay adds crisp platform‑style call‑outs for key actions using bold pill buttons, clean icons, and a responsive cursor click. Drop it over any video to prompt viewers at just the right moment. The flat design, centered layout, and snappy motion keep focus on your message while staying out of the way of your footage. Ideal for channel branding, promos, and quick end cards across YouTube and social platforms.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us