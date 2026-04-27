Playline 10

Create attention-grabbing titles with a clean, flat-design aesthetic and vibrant color accents. This playful motion title features a large central headline, a rounded subtitle card, and a geometric outline for character. Sliding panels and smooth pop-ins add polish, while the transparent background makes it perfect for overlaying on your footage. Easily adjust fonts, colors, and logo to match your brand. Ideal for intros, chapter openers, and short promos where clarity and impact matter.