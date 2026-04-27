Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
SlideCard Endscreen 10 - Original - Poster image

Playline 10

00:08 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Flat design
Bold
Polygon shape
Wide logo
8exports
rating
Create attention-grabbing titles with a clean, flat-design aesthetic and vibrant color accents. This playful motion title features a large central headline, a rounded subtitle card, and a geometric outline for character. Sliding panels and smooth pop-ins add polish, while the transparent background makes it perfect for overlaying on your footage. Easily adjust fonts, colors, and logo to match your brand. Ideal for intros, chapter openers, and short promos where clarity and impact matter.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us