Playline 15

Give your edits a clean, high-impact break with this stinger title. A bold headline sits inside a rounded frame with a crisp star accent, all built in a modern flat design. The overlay starts and ends transparent so it drops perfectly over any cut. Customize headline and subtitle, add your logo, and fine‑tune fonts and colors in seconds. Ideal for YouTube, streams, promos, and social content, this motion title keeps your branding front and center while delivering a smooth, energetic transition.