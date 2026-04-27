Playline 2

Inject energy into your edits with a bold, flat-design stinger transition. This title-forward overlay uses vibrant colors, geometric shapes, and capsule labels to sweep across the screen, hide the cut, and reveal your next scene. The layout centers your headline while playful accents keep motion lively. Fully transparent at the start and end, it drops seamlessly into timelines as a between-scenes wipe. Customize fonts, colors, labels, and logo to match your brand and create crisp, modern transitions for streams, videos, and social content.