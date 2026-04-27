Playline 12

Make your message impossible to miss with this bold motion title. Clean flat-design panels slide in to reveal oversized, high-impact typography, accented by a playful highlight bar and a subtle textured backdrop. Transparent in/out frames make it easy to overlay on footage, or use it as a quick intro or outro between sections. Tweak fonts, sizes, colors, and add a small logo for instant branding. The vibrant palette and snappy kinetic type ensure your headline lands with confidence on any platform.