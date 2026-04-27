Playline 4

Make your cuts unforgettable with a crisp, bold title stinger. This transparent overlay starts and ends on alpha, giving you a seamless transition between clips. Featuring oversized, high‑contrast typography, a compact pre‑title banner, and a subtle textured backdrop, it doubles as a powerful intro or outro. Customize two text lines, logo, fonts, and colors to match your brand. Smooth line wipes, punchy scale moves, and precise timing keep the energy high while the layout stays clean and minimal. Ideal for YouTube, streaming, promos, and social content.