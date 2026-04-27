Playline 5

Create attention-grabbing openers and section cards with this bold, minimal motion title. Sliding color panels reveal a clean, centered headline with a playful sticker accent and optional logo. The flat design, neon palette, and subtle texture strike a modern, upbeat vibe that fits intros, outros, and quick promos. Easily customize headline, subtext, logo, fonts, and colors to match your brand. Smooth staggered reveals, slide-ins, and a full-screen wipe keep the pacing fresh while staying clean and readable. Ideal for YouTube, social posts, and presentations.