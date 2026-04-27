Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Playline Outro 16 - Original - Poster image

Playline 16

00:08 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 image · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Outro
Minimal
Bold
Wide logo
Motion title
9exports
rating
Craft a clean, high-impact finish or opening for your videos with this bold motion title. A centered headline, supporting lines, and a dedicated logo spot build over energetic sliding panels, while a small play icon adds a subtle call‑to‑action. Tweak colors, fonts, and layout controls to match your brand in seconds. The minimalist, flat design keeps attention on your message and logo, making it perfect for outros, intros, and title cards across social posts, promos, and content series. Fast to edit and striking on screen, it delivers professional polish without complexity.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us