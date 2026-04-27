Playline 16

Craft a clean, high-impact finish or opening for your videos with this bold motion title. A centered headline, supporting lines, and a dedicated logo spot build over energetic sliding panels, while a small play icon adds a subtle call‑to‑action. Tweak colors, fonts, and layout controls to match your brand in seconds. The minimalist, flat design keeps attention on your message and logo, making it perfect for outros, intros, and title cards across social posts, promos, and content series. Fast to edit and striking on screen, it delivers professional polish without complexity.