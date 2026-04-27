Playline 3

Make your cuts seamless and stylish with a bold, minimal title stinger. This template opens with a sweeping bar that grows into a centered rounded card, showcasing a strong headline, supporting text, and space for your logo. The vibrant, flat-design look with subtle film grain adds texture without clutter. Ideal as a motion title overlay or to mask scene changes, it’s fast, clean, and highly customizable—fonts, colors, and sizing are all under your control. Deliver punchy branding, chapter openers, or quick IDs with an energetic wipe that keeps viewers engaged.