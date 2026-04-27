Playline 13
00:08 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
8exports
Make your call-to-action impossible to miss with a bold, centered motion title. This template mixes oversized typography, clean geometric rings and subtle film grain for modern impact. It starts and ends transparent for seamless stinger transitions, perfect as an intro or outro. Customize fonts, sizes, tracking, and colors, and drop in your logo to match your brand. Ideal for subscribe prompts or any short headline message across videos and streams.