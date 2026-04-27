Playline 7

Make your scene changes pop with a bold, flat‑design stinger. This template starts and ends fully transparent for seamless cuts, then builds into a vibrant title moment with clean capsule shapes and play icons. Customize headline, subtitle, logo, fonts, and colors to match your brand. The energetic full‑screen wipe ensures smooth transitions for streams, intros between segments, or quick promo breaks. With a centered, symmetrical layout and crisp typography, your message stays readable over any footage. Drop in your copy and logo, choose colors, and you’re ready to go—fast, polished, and on brand.