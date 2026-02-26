Quoteline 11

Present powerful words with clarity using this clean, minimal quote motion title. The transparent background lets your footage show through while bold, legible typography and a sleek quote icon keep attention on your message. Customize headline, quote, and attribution, then fine‑tune fonts, sizes, and colors to match your brand. Smooth staggered reveals and flat design accents make it ideal for social posts, reels, intros, or presentations. Quickly produce professional, on‑brand quote overlays that look great on any background and screen size.