Quoteline 13
00:06 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
7exports
Showcase memorable lines with a clean, minimal quote title. This transparent overlay pairs crisp typography with animated highlight bars and quote marks for instant emphasis. Easily customize text, fonts, and colors to match your brand. Use it as a motion title over footage, a chapter opener, or a standalone quote card. Smooth staggered reveals and slide-in bars keep attention on your message without distraction. Perfect for social posts, presentations, and corporate videos where clarity and impact matter.