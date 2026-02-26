Quoteline 12

Showcase impactful words with a clean, transparent quote title overlay. This minimal, flat design pairs bold typography with sliding panels and subtle wipes to draw focus to your message. Easily customize both text fields, fonts, and colors to match any brand or video. Use it over footage or solid backgrounds for intros, chapter breaks, reels, tutorials, presentations, or social posts. The refined layout, duotone accents, and calm motion ensure readability while keeping the screen elegant and uncluttered. Fast to edit and export, it’s a versatile go‑to motion title for quotes and short statements.