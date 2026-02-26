Quoteline 2

Spotlight your message with a clean, minimal quote title. This transparent overlay features bold typography, elegant quote marks, and a sleek accent bar. Easily customize the quote and author, adjust fonts and spacing, and switch colors to match your brand. Perfect for social clips, interviews, testimonials, reels, presentations, and YouTube intros where clarity and impact matter. Smooth, unobtrusive motion keeps attention on your words while the design stays polished and professional. Add your audio or keep it silent—this versatile motion title fits any tone and platform.