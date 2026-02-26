Quoteline 4

Showcase a powerful quote with a clean, modern motion title. This transparent overlay features bold typography, subtle staggered reveals, and a sliding highlight bar to emphasize key words. It’s perfect for intros, interludes, and social posts where clarity and impact matter. Easily edit the quote and author, switch fonts, and fine‑tune accent and text colors to fit your brand. The minimal, flat design keeps the message front and center while quotation icons add context and polish. Deliver crisp, legible statements that stand out on any background with this versatile, easy‑to‑customize template.