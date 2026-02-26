Quoteline 5

Present impactful quotes in seconds with this clean, minimal motion title. Designed as a transparent overlay, it layers perfectly over any footage or background. Bold typography, square quote icon, and subtle highlight bars deliver a polished, professional look for corporate, social, and presentation content. Easily customize two text lines, fonts, sizes, spacing, and colors to match your brand. Smooth, staggered reveals and slide-in accents keep attention on your message without visual clutter. Ideal for quick openers, chapter cards, or on-screen quotations across platforms.