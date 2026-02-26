Bring quotes to life with a clean, high-impact title overlay. Quoteline 9 features bold typography, sliding highlight bars, and elegant quote icons to frame your message. The transparent background makes it ideal for layering over footage or solid backdrops across intros, reels, and presentations. Easily customize fonts, sizes, spacing, and colors to match your brand. Deliver polished statements, pull-quotes, testimonials, or key points in seconds with smooth, professional motion that works with any soundtrack.