Quoteline 16

Showcase impactful quotes with a clean, modern motion title. This minimal design uses bold typography, smooth staggered reveals, and a transparent background so you can overlay it on any video or image. Customize headline and author text, adjust fonts and sizes, and set distinct colors for key elements and quote marks. Ideal for intros, social reels, presentations, and brand storytelling where clarity and readability matter. Create stylish quote cards in seconds and keep your audience focused on your message.