Gradient Lower Thirds - 1

Create polished on-screen identifiers with this clean, modern lower third. A bold yet minimal gradient banner, refined typography, and smooth slide-in motion deliver professional results for interviews, vlogs, tutorials, and broadcasts. The transparent overlay sits over any footage, while customizable colors, fonts, and text fields adapt to your brand. Use the compact label, large headline, and subtitle to present names, roles, or topics with clarity and style. Ideal for YouTube, social content, corporate videos, and livestreams.