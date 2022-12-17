Gradient Lower Thirds - 3

Give your videos a polished look with a clean, modern lower third. This transparent overlay features a vibrant gradient banner, bold headline, and supporting subtitle for names, roles, or calls to action. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand in seconds. Smooth slide-in motion keeps attention without distracting from your footage, ideal for interviews, tutorials, webinars, and live streams. Designed for quick editing and versatile use across platforms, it’s a reliable motion title that elevates production quality while staying minimal and elegant.