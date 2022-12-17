Gradient Lower Thirds - 8

Give names and titles a polished, modern look with this clean gradient lower third. The transparent overlay drops neatly over any footage, while refined lines and a sleek banner showcase your information with clarity. Customize two to three text fields, choose your brand colors, and match fonts to your style. Smooth, professional motion keeps attention where it matters without distracting from your video. Ideal for interviews, vlogs, webinars, presentations, and corporate content—anywhere you need a tasteful, readable ID strap.