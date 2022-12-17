Gradient Lower Thirds - 7
00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
1.3Kexports
Give your videos a refined, modern touch with a clean gradient lower third. This transparent overlay features a bold headline, supporting subtitle and optional role line, framed by sleek lines and sliding panels. Customize fonts, text fields, and brand colors in seconds to match any project. Smooth, unobtrusive motion keeps focus on your message while boosting production value. Ideal for interviews, explainer videos, presentations, and social content where clarity and elegance matter.
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