Gradient Lower Thirds - 10

Elevate your videos with a clean, modern lower third built for clarity and impact. This transparent overlay features a vibrant gradient headline, sleek rectangular accents, and a tidy subtitle banner for names, roles, or taglines. The minimal, elegant design pairs well with any footage, from interviews and vlogs to corporate presentations and tutorials. Customize fonts, colors, and text in seconds to match your brand. Smooth slide and line-wipe reveals keep the motion professional and unobtrusive so your message stays front and center.