Gradient Lower Thirds - 2

Give your videos a polished, professional touch with a clean, modern lower third. This transparent overlay features minimal, geometric panels, elegant typography, and vibrant gradients for maximum readability. Smooth slide-ins and line wipes create a refined build that suits interviews, reviews, tutorials, or corporate content. Customize fonts, colors, and text fields to match your brand and keep attention where it matters. Perfect for any editor seeking a simple yet premium title solution that renders fast and looks great across platforms.