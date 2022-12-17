Gradient Lower Thirds - 6
00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
3.2Kexports
Give your videos a polished, professional touch with a clean gradient lower third. This minimal, elegant motion title overlays seamlessly on footage thanks to its transparent background. Bold headline, supporting labels, and bracket accents are built from geometric bars and lines, animated with smooth slide-ins and line wipes. Easily customize text, fonts, and colors to match your brand. Ideal for interviews, presentations, YouTube content, and corporate videos where clarity and style matter.
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