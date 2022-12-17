Gradient Lower Thirds - 5

A clean, modern lower third built for clarity and speed. This transparent overlay features a vibrant gradient banner, minimal flat design, and smooth slide-in animation. Perfect for interviews, webinars, news segments, and YouTube content, it includes multiple text fields for names, roles, and additional info. Easily tailor the look with color and font controls to match your brand. The sleek, asymmetric layout keeps focus on your message while staying unobtrusive over footage. Drop it onto any edit to add professional titles in seconds.