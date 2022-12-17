Gradient Lower Thirds - 9

Give your videos a polished, modern identity with this clean gradient lower third. Designed as a transparent overlay, it features minimal 2D banners, refined typography, and smooth slide-in reveals that work beautifully across interviews, tutorials, promos, and more. Personalize headline and subline text, pick your brand colors, and adjust fonts to match your style. The measured, elegant motion keeps attention on your message without distracting from the footage. Ideal for editors seeking a simple, professional lower third that’s fast to customize and looks great on any project.