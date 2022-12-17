Gradient Lower Thirds - 4

Give your videos a polished, professional touch with a clean gradient lower third. This modern, minimalist overlay uses a bold square icon block and a sleek banner to present names, roles, and tags with clarity. Smooth slide-in motion and staggered reveals keep attention where it matters without distracting from your footage. It exports with a transparent background, making it easy to place over interviews, tutorials, vlogs, and corporate content. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand in seconds and maintain a consistent, elegant on-screen identity.