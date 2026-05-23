Frame & Focus 5 - Square

Showcase your latest fashion offer with a clean, minimal promo that’s built for social. This square, story-ready template features a bold headline, space for a discount, date range and brand handle, plus a clear CTA button. Dot‑grid accents and tidy frames add editorial polish while smooth, staggered motion guides attention to your product. Easily customize colors, fonts, images and messaging to match your brand. Ideal for sales, new arrivals, and e‑commerce campaigns across Instagram, TikTok, and more.