Aqua Reverie

Immerse your audience in a dreamlike ocean scene where luminous jellyfish drift to your music. This audio‑reactive 3D visualizer pairs elegant glow and atmospheric depth with centered artist and song details. Fine particles and a rippling water surface create a calm, premium vibe perfect for chill, ambient, lo‑fi, and cinematic tracks. Customize colors, fonts, and beat sensitivity, and toggle extra effects to match your brand. Ideal for full‑length releases, premieres, and livestreams, it delivers a refined, nature‑inspired look that enhances your sound without stealing the spotlight.