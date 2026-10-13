Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Jellyfish Dream Music Visualizer - Original - Poster image

Aqua Reverie

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 texts · 1 font
Music visualization
Atmospheric
Music
3D motion graphics
Underwater
10exports
rating
Immerse your audience in a dreamlike ocean scene where luminous jellyfish drift to your music. This audio‑reactive 3D visualizer pairs elegant glow and atmospheric depth with centered artist and song details. Fine particles and a rippling water surface create a calm, premium vibe perfect for chill, ambient, lo‑fi, and cinematic tracks. Customize colors, fonts, and beat sensitivity, and toggle extra effects to match your brand. Ideal for full‑length releases, premieres, and livestreams, it delivers a refined, nature‑inspired look that enhances your sound without stealing the spotlight.
MotionBox profile image
MotionBox
Edit
Similar templates
Best of MotionBox
OctoBeats Lyrics
By MotionBank21
Edit
2K
OctoBeats Lyrics Original preset video
Lost In The Ocean Lyrics
By vivace_studio
Edit
2K · 60fps
Lost In The Ocean Lyrics Original preset video
Sunflare Lyrics
By MotionBank21
Edit
2K
Sunflare Lyrics Original preset video
Dark Horizon Lyrics
By MotionBank21
Edit
2K
Dark Horizon Lyrics Original Theme preset video
Ascension Viz
By d3luxxxe
Edit
2K
Ascension Viz Original preset video
Pulse of Bone
By tinomotion
Edit
2K
Pulse of Bone Original preset video
Interstellar Dance
By mocarg
Edit
2K
Interstellar Dance Original preset video
Club Aura
By TippyTop
Edit
2K
Club Aura Original preset video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us