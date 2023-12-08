Christmas Pixel Title 1

Bring holiday charm to your videos with a playful retro OS pixel title. This transparent overlay opens like a desktop window, revealing snowfall, Christmas trees and a cheerful winter scene. A large cursor clicks to trigger type-in titles, accented by a brief glitch for nostalgic flair. Ideal for Christmas intros, New Year greetings, streams, and seasonal promos. Customize colors and fonts to match your brand and export a polished festive opener in minutes.