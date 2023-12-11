Christmas Pixel Title 9

Make your holiday videos pop with a playful pixel-art title. This transparent overlay features a retro OS window, a big cursor performing clicks, and a festive scene with snowfall and a cheerful character. It’s perfect for Christmas and New Year intros, greetings, or quick promos. Customize fonts, colors, and text to match your brand or message, and keep the background visible or fully transparent depending on your edit. With vibrant color cycling and punchy motion, your seasonal content will stand out instantly.