Christmas Pixel Title 12

Bring holiday cheer to your videos with a playful retro OS title. This pixel-art motion title features a centered desktop window decorated with string lights, snowflakes and bold festive colors. It’s transparent, so it overlays perfectly on your footage for intros, greetings or promos. A large pixel cursor guides the action, with a typewriter-style headline, editable numerals for the new year, and a fun stacked-window finale plus a brief glitch flourish. Customize colors and text to fit your brand and export a crisp, eye-catching Christmas or New Year message in minutes.