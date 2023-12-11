Christmas Pixel Title 7

Bring festive nostalgia to your videos with a playful pixel-art title framed inside a retro OS window. This transparent overlay is perfect for Christmas and New Year moments, featuring a centered holiday graphic, editable headline, and optional logo. A charming cursor drives the action with click interactions, subtle gradients, and a quick glitch accent for extra flair. Use it as an intro or outro, or layer over your footage. Customize colors to match your brand and deliver cheerful, high-impact holiday messaging in seconds.