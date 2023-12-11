Christmas Pixel Title 8

Bring festive charm to your video with a retro OS pixel-art title. This transparent overlay features a playful desktop window, a chunky pixel cursor, and sparkling holiday decorations. Customize two text lines, fonts, and a full festive color scheme—plus optional background and UI colors. Smooth slide-ins, glitchy flourishes, and stacked window cascades add a nostalgic, celebratory touch. Perfect as a motion title, quick intro, or animated greeting for Christmas and New Year content across social posts, streams, and videos.