Christmas Pixel Title 8
00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
15exports
Bring festive charm to your video with a retro OS pixel-art title. This transparent overlay features a playful desktop window, a chunky pixel cursor, and sparkling holiday decorations. Customize two text lines, fonts, and a full festive color scheme—plus optional background and UI colors. Smooth slide-ins, glitchy flourishes, and stacked window cascades add a nostalgic, celebratory touch. Perfect as a motion title, quick intro, or animated greeting for Christmas and New Year content across social posts, streams, and videos.
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