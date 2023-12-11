Christmas Pixel Title 3

Bring festive nostalgia to your videos with a playful pixel-art holiday title. This transparent overlay frames your message inside a retro OS window with a cheerful wreath, animated snowflakes and a chunky cursor driving clicky interactions. It’s perfect for Christmas and New Year greetings, seasonal intros or outros, and quick brand shout‑outs. Customize fonts, colors and logo for a seamless on‑brand look, and export a vibrant motion title that pops on any background. Fast, fun and unmistakably retro, this template makes your seasonal content feel fresh and memorable.