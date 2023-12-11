Christmas Pixel Title 4

Bring festive nostalgia to your videos with a playful pixel‑art title inspired by retro operating systems. A centered desktop window, big pixel cursor, Santa sprite and snowflake ornaments set the mood while your headline and year animate in. The transparent overlay makes it ideal for intros or outros over footage. Customize colors for the UI, cursor, snowflakes, and text to match your brand or theme. Perfect for holiday greetings, seasonal promos, and New Year announcements with a fun 8‑bit twist.