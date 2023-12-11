Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Christmas Pixel Title 4 - Original - Poster image

Christmas Pixel Title 4

00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Christmas
Pixel art
Santa
Mouse cursor
18exports
rating
Bring festive nostalgia to your videos with a playful pixel‑art title inspired by retro operating systems. A centered desktop window, big pixel cursor, Santa sprite and snowflake ornaments set the mood while your headline and year animate in. The transparent overlay makes it ideal for intros or outros over footage. Customize colors for the UI, cursor, snowflakes, and text to match your brand or theme. Perfect for holiday greetings, seasonal promos, and New Year announcements with a fun 8‑bit twist.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us